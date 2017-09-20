

Windsor police arrested two sleeping men who were inside a reported stolen vehicle on Howard Avenue.

Officers were sent to an alleyway in the 900 block of Howard Avenue on Tuesday at 9 a.m.

A citizen told police that he reported his licence plate stolen last Friday and he had located it attached to a vehicle parked in the alleyway.

He also advised that there was a male sleeping inside the vehicle.

Officers arrived and observed two males asleep in the front seats of the vehicle.

Officers opened the unlocked doors and woke up the two by announcing that they were under arrest for possession of stolen property.

The startled pair were removed from the vehicle without incident.

Investigation also revealed that the vehicle had been stolen earlier in the week, but not yet reported.

Officers also located a black replica handgun and other property inside the vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing.

Owen Cazes, 26, from Windsor is charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000 and possession of stolen property under $5,000.

Richard Rubik, 43, from Windsor is charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000 and possession of stolen property under $5,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4307, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.