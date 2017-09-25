

CTV Windsor





Windsor police say they have arrested a suspect wanted for six overnight robberies in the city.

Officers were first called to a robbery at a convenience store located in the 900 block of Ouellette Avenue on Sunday at 11:45 p.m.

Investigation revealed that a man entered the store brandishing a blunt object and demanded money. The suspect then fled with a quantity of cash on foot.

Over the next several hours patrol officers responded to five other robberies that were all similar in nature:

- Convenience store located in the 800 block of Campbell Avenue: (Sept. 25 at approx. 3 a.m.)

- Restaurant located in the 400 block of Tecumseh Road East: (Sept. 25 at 3:45 a.m.)

- Convenience store and a connected restaurant (two robberies) located in the 1300 block of Walker Road: (Sept. 25 at 3:50 a.m.)

- Restaurant located in the 2200 block of Wyandotte Street East (Sept. 25 at 4 a.m.)

During each robbery, the male suspect approached an employee, brandished a blunt weapon resembling a club or stick, and demanded money.

No one was injured in any of the reported incidents.

Police initially said the suspect was considered armed and dangerous, but the department issued a tweet late Monday afternoon, reporting a suspect had been arrested.

Public News Update: Suspect wanted for 6 robberies last night has been arrested. TY for the calls and tip information. More info tomorrow. — Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) September 25, 2017

The Major Crimes Branch of Windsor police continues to investigate these robberies.