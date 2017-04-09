Featured
Police arrest man twice in less than two hours after merchandise taken
Published Sunday, April 9, 2017 12:28PM EDT
A Chatham man was arrested twice in less than two hours for stealing merchandise, police say.
Last Thursday, Chatham-Kent police were called to a business in Blenheim after a bottle of cologne was stolen. Police arrested a man on Saturday in connection with the incident for theft and possession of stolen property.
About two hours later on Thursday, the man then entered a Chatham business and took $50 worth of merchandize, police say.
The 21-year-old man was re-arrested and again charged with theft and possession of stolen property.
