

CTV Windsor





A Chatham man was arrested twice in less than two hours for stealing merchandise, police say.

Last Thursday, Chatham-Kent police were called to a business in Blenheim after a bottle of cologne was stolen. Police arrested a man on Saturday in connection with the incident for theft and possession of stolen property.

About two hours later on Thursday, the man then entered a Chatham business and took $50 worth of merchandize, police say.

The 21-year-old man was re-arrested and again charged with theft and possession of stolen property.