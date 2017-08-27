

CTV Windsor





A standoff in downtown Windsor ended peacefully Saturday night after several hours.

Windsor police surrounded a portion of an apartment complex on Glengarry Avene between University Avenue and Wyandotte Street West around 7:30 p.m.

A man was shouting profanity and throwing contents of of a fourth-floor apartment to the ground below.

After several hours, police were able to apprehend the man who was then sent to hospital.

One resident of the building says she encountered the man earlier in the afternoon and he was "extremely confrontational."

Windsor Police say no criminal charges have been laid as this is believed to have been a mental health issue.