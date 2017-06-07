Featured
Police arrest ‘disorderly’ Kennedy student who refused to leave
Kennedy high school in Windsor, Ont. (Christie Bezaire / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, June 7, 2017 9:38AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, June 7, 2017 10:04AM EDT
A student has been arrested at Kennedy high school, but police say there was no threat to public safety.
Officers were called to the school at 245 Tecumseh Road Wednesday morning regarding a “disorderly student refusing to leave.”
The student was arrested and the matter remains under investigation.
