Police appealing for witnesses to come forward after fatal crash
Windsor police appeal for witnesses after fatal crash on Christmas morning. (CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, December 28, 2016 3:48PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, December 28, 2016 4:12PM EST
Windsor police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash that happened early Christmas morning.
Police say a male was driving a 2009 grey Ford pickup when it collided with a tree in the 2700 block of Meadowbrook Lane around 8:30 a.m.
He was later pronounced deceased at Windsor Regional Hospital.
No name has been released.
Any witnesses to the accident or the vehicle prior to the collision are urged to contact the Windsor Police traffic office at 519-255-6700, ext. 4211 or ext. 4230.
