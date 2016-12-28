

CTV Windsor





Windsor police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash that happened early Christmas morning.

Police say a male was driving a 2009 grey Ford pickup when it collided with a tree in the 2700 block of Meadowbrook Lane around 8:30 a.m.

He was later pronounced deceased at Windsor Regional Hospital.

No name has been released.

Any witnesses to the accident or the vehicle prior to the collision are urged to contact the Windsor Police traffic office at 519-255-6700, ext. 4211 or ext. 4230.