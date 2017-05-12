Featured
Pole goes up for Great Canadian Flag Project
The massive Great Canadian Flag pole was installed at Windsor’s riverfront on Friday, May 12, 2017. (Rich Garton / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, May 12, 2017 11:26AM EDT
Another step forward for the Great Canadian Flag Project.
The massive flag pole was installed at Windsor’s riverfront Friday morning.
The pole is 155-feet high and constructed in four sections.
It'll fly a massive eighteen-metre wide Canadian flag.
The $355,000 project is proceeding thanks to a number of donations.
Committee members hope to raise the maple leaf the weekend of the city's birthday bash on May 20.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.