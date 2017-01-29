

Colleen MacDonald, CTV Windsor





An email late last night from the Prime Minister’s Office is trying to reassure Canadians that holders of Canadian passports and dual nationals will not be affected by the controversial travel ban imposed by an executive order of U.S. President Donald Trump.

It reads, “Senior officials have been working to seek clarity for Canadians from the US Department of Homeland Security and ‎US Department of Transportation, amongst other counterparts. The Prime Minister instructed our National Security Advisor, Daniel Jean, who was in touch over the course of the day with NSA Flynn to seek further clarification.

“NSA Flynn confirmed that holders of Canadian passports, including dual citizens, will not be affected by the ban.

“We have been assured that Canadian citizens travelling on Canadian passport will be dealt with ‎in the usual process.”

The clarification follows a statement from The U.S. State Department on Friday that travellers who have nationality or dual nationality of Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Iran, Somalia, Libya, and Yemen will not be permitted to enter the United States for the next 90 days.

The move prompted Canadian air carriers, including Air Canada and WestJet, to issue advisories indicating that passengers with passports from those countries would not be allowed to board their flights to the United States. Both companies are waiving change and cancellation fees for those affected.

President Trump's executive order has been denounced around the world. While Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has not addressed the ban directly, he did show striking contrast to the policy in social media posts, including a tweet Saturday afternoon that reads, “To those fleeing persecution, terror & war, Canadians will welcome you, regardless of your faith. Diversity is our strength #WelcomeToCanada”.