Two drivers were sent to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a plow and tractor trailer collided in Lakeshore.

The collision occurred Tuesday evening on Essex County Road 42 east of Road 22 in Lakeshore. Police, fire, and EMS were all called to the scene.

An orange International truck being operated as a snow plow for Essex County collided head-on with a white International tractor trailer.

Both drivers suffered non-life threatening injuries and were taken to hospital.

The area was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

The investigation is ongoing.