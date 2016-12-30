

CTV Windsor





New Year's Eve is full of festive cheer and police want you to make good decisions as you celebrate the start of 2017.

Windsor police and the OPP want people to enjoy themselves Saturday night, but they want people to be responsible. The basic message is don't drink and drive.

Local bars are gearing up for a very busy night.

David Greenwood wants everyone to have a great time, but staff at the Manchester will be keeping a watchful eye.

“We are always on lookout for people who are too drunk when coming in,” says Greenwood. “They will not be allowed in.”

Windsor police will be out in full force - on the streets, where RIDE programs will be set up.

If you need a ride home from your favourite spot, you have options available at your fingertips, including Uber, but watch out for surge pricing during peak demand - between midnight and 3 a.m.

In a statement, the company said, "when fares are higher than usual, you'll be notified and asked to confirm in app and if it's out of your price range, you can always check back later for lower fares."

New Year's is also one of the busiest nights of the year for Veterans Cab.

The company will have 190 cabs on the streets, to make about 5,500 trips on New Year’s Eve.

If you can’t be without your car, there's Cruise Control - a designated driving service that picks you up in your vehicle and drives you home.

Mothers Against Drunk Driving Windsor-Essex also suggests you can have a designated driver as another way to get home safely.