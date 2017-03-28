Featured
Plans revealed for $10M Walker Power Building redesign
Walker Power Building design plans. (Walkerpower.ca)
Published Tuesday, March 28, 2017 5:04PM EDT
A piece of Windsor history is getting a new life.
The old Walker Power Building, currently an eyesore on Riverside Drive, has been sold and bought by Walker Power Inc.
It was built in the early 20th century by the sons of Hiram Walker to support the rapid growth of Walkerville.
In recent years, it has fallen into significant disrepair, but now there is a new vision for the building.
Spokesperson Stephen Ducharme says they plan to completely restore the building and lot at the corner of Riverside Drive and Devonshire Road.
The plans call for commercial space on the main floor, with a goal to create residential units on the upper three levels
Ducharme adds the cost of the renovation will be about $10 million. He hopes the commercial development will be ready by the fall of 2018.
