A gateway entrance into historic Sandwich Town may soon be reality.

A committee of council approved plans to erect an arch overtop Sandwich Street West, between Paterson and Mckee parks.

The Sandwich Town Arch Project is to compliment the roundabout.

The plan also calls for special plaques to adorn the arch, telling heritage stories that have contributed to the fabric of Sandwich Town.

The cost is estimated around $300,000 and will come out of the administrative budget.