

CTV Windsor





There are big plans for the Dorwin Plaza.

The crumbling shopping centre in the heart of Windsor -- which first opened in 1956 -- has been purchased by local investors.

Realtor Albert Kantarjian of Coldwell Banker represents local investors who recently bought the property for $2.1 million from a Toronto investor.

“It made a lot of sense because there is a lack of good retail space inside the city,” says Kantarjian.

The local retailer claims they already have medical professionals committed to the plaza and want to look at mixed residential and commercial units.

Kantarjian tells CTV News the investors are planning to spend another $2-million to restore the property.

Ward 10 councillor Paul Borrelli supports the investors plans.

“This is a prime piece of property and once we put the tunnel underneath the CN rail to connect south Windsor, now you'll have pedestrian and cycling and that will accentuate this area” says Borrelli.

Kantarjian hopes work will begin early in 2018, but he believes residents will really start to see a change in the building in four to five months.

He expects new tenants to move into the 75,000 square foot commercial centre by the summer.