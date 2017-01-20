Featured
Plans for Wyandotte streetscaping project to begin soon
The Wyandotte Town Centre Business Improvement Association plans for streetscaping. (Courtesy WTCBIA)
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, January 20, 2017
Wyandotte Street is getting a makeover.
The Wyandotte Town Centre Business Improvement Association will begin implementing the first phase of a drastic streetscaping project, which will highlight Windsor's multicultural makeup.
The proposed plan is the result of a design competition held in 2013.
The winning design, created by Architechura Inc., takes into account aesthetic as well as sustainability.
WTCBIA intends to begin phase one within a year.
Already committed to shouldering a portion of the cost, the WTCBIA will seek partnership with the City of Windsor to complete the project in a timely manner.
“We are seeking to provide a consistent look and feel from downtown to Walkerville,” said WTCBIA Chair, Tamara Kowalska. “Our aim is to help Windsor represent itself to the world as an international city.”
WTCBIA along with Architecttura Inc. will attend budget deliberations on Jan. 23 in hopes of answering any questions Mayor Drew Dilkens and City Councillors may have.
The BIA says two councillors have expressed their support for this project - Ward 3 coun. Rino Bortolin and Ward 4 coun. Chris Holt.
