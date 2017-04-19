The 2017 Mastercard Memorial Cup Host Organizing Committee is releasing details about events surrounding next month’s tournament.

The Corporal A.P. Grenon and Canadian Veterans Memorial rinks will house a number of military-themed displays derived locally from the Canadian Historical Aircraft Association and Southern Ontario Military Muster.

Riverside Minor Hockey will be showcased and the Hockey Hall of Fame will also have a miniature museum with a collection of recognizable trophies on display.

The “Mopar Fan Zone” will be located in the Greenshield Rink and will include interactive and static displays from Rogers, Chrysler, Scouts Canada and Parks Canada where fans can test their hockey skills with shooting accuracy, hardest shot, goalie challenges and more.

The AM800 Community Rink will become the “Molson Hockey House”, featuring food and drink, giant screens and live entertainment before and after every game.

Bands slated to perform include Greatest Hits Live, United Snakes, Bigg Wiggle, Mistaken Identity, Dream Catcher, The Funk Junkies, The Ciao Band, White Noise, Time Line and Nemesis.

These exhibits will operate from May 19 - May 28. There is no admission charge and you don’t need a 2017 Mastercard Memorial Cup game ticket to enter (entry to the Molson Hockey House is restricted to ages 19 and over).

Hours of operation can be found at MastercardMemorialCup.ca.