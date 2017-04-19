Featured
Plans announced for Memorial Cup activities
The 2017 Memorial Cup logo has been revealed. (Courtesy Windsor Spitfires)
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, April 19, 2017 4:43PM EDT
The 2017 Mastercard Memorial Cup Host Organizing Committee is releasing details about events surrounding next month’s tournament.
The Corporal A.P. Grenon and Canadian Veterans Memorial rinks will house a number of military-themed displays derived locally from the Canadian Historical Aircraft Association and Southern Ontario Military Muster.
Riverside Minor Hockey will be showcased and the Hockey Hall of Fame will also have a miniature museum with a collection of recognizable trophies on display.
The “Mopar Fan Zone” will be located in the Greenshield Rink and will include interactive and static displays from Rogers, Chrysler, Scouts Canada and Parks Canada where fans can test their hockey skills with shooting accuracy, hardest shot, goalie challenges and more.
The AM800 Community Rink will become the “Molson Hockey House”, featuring food and drink, giant screens and live entertainment before and after every game.
Bands slated to perform include Greatest Hits Live, United Snakes, Bigg Wiggle, Mistaken Identity, Dream Catcher, The Funk Junkies, The Ciao Band, White Noise, Time Line and Nemesis.
These exhibits will operate from May 19 - May 28. There is no admission charge and you don’t need a 2017 Mastercard Memorial Cup game ticket to enter (entry to the Molson Hockey House is restricted to ages 19 and over).
Hours of operation can be found at MastercardMemorialCup.ca.
CHL Alumni Game May 27
Windsor Spitfires’ alumnus Bill Bowler announced details of the CHL alumni game to be played Saturday May 27 at 2 p.m. in the main bowl of the WFCU Centre. A roster of players with ties to the Spitfires and Windsor-Essex will take to the ice for two twenty-minute periods. Reserved tickets are $15.00+HST and will be available at www.wfcu-centre.com starting April 20th. Partial proceeds will benefit a legacy project in association with Smilezone, the charity founded by Adam Graves and Scott Bachly dedicated to putting smiles on the faces of children facing health challenges.
Memorial Cup trophy arrival
Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens was on-hand to provide more details of the Memorial Cup Arrival Community Celebration on May 18. The Memorial Cup will leave from Sarnia on the Canadian Coast Guard Ship Private Robertson V.C. and will dock in Dieppe Park at 6:00pm before being off-loaded at 6:30pm to embark on a military led parade to the Cenotaph on University Avenue. The Memorial Cup Arrival Ceremonies, a free family-oriented event, will start at 7:00pm. Following that, the trophy will be on display inside Windsor City Hall for public viewing and photographs until 9 p.m. The Arrival Ceremonies will be preceded by the 2017 Mastercard Memorial Cup “Opening Banquet” at the St. Clair Centre For the Arts, featuring guest speaker Jim Ralph.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.