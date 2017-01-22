Featured
Plan in place to spruce up downtown core
CTV Windsor
Published Sunday, January 22, 2017 3:40PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, January 22, 2017 6:35PM EST
The Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association will have help to keep the core clean.
The St. Leonard’s House Good Neighbour Services Program has been contracted to clean sidewalks and remove litter in the city’s core.
The spruce-up is taking place each day between 7 and 11 a.m. Back alleys will also be cleaned up.
Workers will empty trash containers, tidy up and pick up any extra litter and debris.
