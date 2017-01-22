

CTV Windsor





The Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association will have help to keep the core clean.

The St. Leonard’s House Good Neighbour Services Program has been contracted to clean sidewalks and remove litter in the city’s core.

The spruce-up is taking place each day between 7 and 11 a.m. Back alleys will also be cleaned up.

Workers will empty trash containers, tidy up and pick up any extra litter and debris.