The Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office along with the Technical Standards and Safety Authority will be in Amherstburg on Tuesdayto investigate a fire that sent one man to hospital.

The fire occurred at Capri Pizza at 503 Sandwich Street South around 5:30 p.m. on Monday.

The Amherstburg Fire Department says a man was sent to hospital with minor burns to his face, shoulder and arm after a problem with the oven.

The injuries are considered to be non-life threatening.