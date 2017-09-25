

CTV Windsor





In the wake of U.S. anthem protests in the NFL, the Detroit Pistons organization says it supports the right of players to express themselves and the Windsor Express believe some players will openly support the cause.

Pistons head coach Stan Van Gundy read from a prepared statement on the issue on Monday.

The veteran coach said that peaceful protest is a hallmark of American democracy and no one should seek to discourage freedom of speech.

“This is how I feel,” says Van Gundy. “While it is unfortunate that our current president has made our national anthem a divisive issue, the positive is people are now talking about some very important problems.”

He says “the athletes involved in these protests should be respected for exercising their rights of free speech in an appropriate and non-violent manner.”

In a statement released Monday morning, Pistons owner Tom Gores says he supports his players rights to raise awareness in a manner they feel is thoughtful and impactful.

Van Gundy isn't sure what his team will do, but he does think they have a right to their opinion.

In Windsor, the Express have a strong American presence on and off the court. Team CEO Dartis Willis feels the battle between Trump and the NFL will filter to basketball.

“I think you will see people making statements,” says Willis. “They have feelings and opinions like everybody else and there's some strong people in the NBA and I think it will.”

Willis tells CTV News he will not stand in the way of his players wanting to protest peacefully.

“Everybody has rights and people exercise them differently and I will never tell anyone not to exercise their rights even if I'm in the highest position as president, I wouldn't do it,” says Willis.

Willis suspects the protest won't be an issue in Windsor, but he does expect some NBA players may turn their back to the flag as a way of protesting inequality in the U.S.