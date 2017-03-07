Featured
Photo and video of variety store robbery suspect released
Windsor Mac's Milk robbery suspect on March 7, 2017. (Supplied)
Eric Taschner, CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, March 7, 2017 6:00PM EST
Windsor police are investigating after a robbery at the Mill St. Mac's convenience store.
Officers say the suspect entered the store holding a knife around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday morning.
Police say the suspect demanded and received some cash as well some other items.
Police say the suspect is described as a white female with a small stature.
She was seen wearing a black sweater with a grey hood, black scarf, track pants, cotton gloves.
She was also wearing glasses and socks without shoes.
This is the third robbery at the same store in the past few weeks.
You can see the full video here: https://youtu.be/_yxIM99zn_o
