Featured
Pharmacy employee chases away potential robber with pool cue
The logo from a Windsor police cruiser in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, July 16, 2015. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, June 7, 2017 1:21PM EDT
Windsor police say a pharmacy employee foiled an attempted robbery by striking the suspect several times with a pool cue.
Officers were called to the pharmacy located in the 400 block of Wyandotte Street East on Monday at about 3 p.m.
Investigation revealed an unknown suspect entered the store with his identity concealed with clothing.
Police say he approached the employee at the front counter and demanded prescription drugs. Another employee grabbed a pool cue and struck the suspect a number of times.
The suspect quickly left the store and was last seen running north from the scene.
The suspect is described as a white man, 19-25 years old. He was wearing a black hoodie, green cargo pants and black running shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Windsor
- New coffee trail to highlight 9 local stops
- Ontario asks judge to review rules around 'carding' street checks
- Eight schools could be impacted by GECDSB decisions
- Flood watch in effect for sections of Lake Erie and Detroit River shorelines
- OPP investigating after poison-filled pepperoni stick found on lawn