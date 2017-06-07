

CTV Windsor





Windsor police say a pharmacy employee foiled an attempted robbery by striking the suspect several times with a pool cue.

Officers were called to the pharmacy located in the 400 block of Wyandotte Street East on Monday at about 3 p.m.

Investigation revealed an unknown suspect entered the store with his identity concealed with clothing.

Police say he approached the employee at the front counter and demanded prescription drugs. Another employee grabbed a pool cue and struck the suspect a number of times.

The suspect quickly left the store and was last seen running north from the scene.

The suspect is described as a white man, 19-25 years old. He was wearing a black hoodie, green cargo pants and black running shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com