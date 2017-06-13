Featured
Petition circulating for bike lanes on Wyandotte Street East
Wyandotte Street East at Drouillard
Published Tuesday, June 13, 2017 3:13PM EDT
A petition is circulating to convince Windsor council that bike lanes belong on Wyandotte Street East, instead of a zig-zag path around it.
Council is set to vote Monday on a transportation committee recommendation to push bikes onto side-streets between George Avenue and Vernon Crescent on the east end of the city.
Bike Friendly Windsor-Essex, along with three business improvement associations along that stretch have launched a petition to get bike lanes on Wyandotte instead.
“This campaign is really more than just about bicycles on Wyandotte Street,” says Lori Newton, organization chair. “This is about slowing down traffic and stop prioritizing vehicles and start prioritizing people who use the streets."
It's called "One Road for All.”
They hope council will re-think the committee's stance and calm traffic along that stretch to improve safety for all users auto, cyclists and pedestrians.
So far more than 1,000 people have signed the petition and Newton is hoping for a couple thousand more.
