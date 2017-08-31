

CTV Windsor





An online petition against a $3-million Christmas light display at Jackson Park is gaining traction.

The petition already has about 4,000 signatures.

“Let us come together, all wards and speak up,” says the post by Brett Henderson. “We need to let them know we want the money spent on something useful.”

Council voted six to five Monday night in favour of spending $3 million on a legacy lighting display at Windsor's flagship park in 2017.

“It creates the atmosphere, initially that we’re trying to create,” said Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens during the meeting.

A report to council indicates it will cost $300,000 per year on a recurring basis should council choose to fund the project annually - though the city will look for sponsors to defray those costs.