A pest control company has put out a list of Ontario’s Top 25 Rattiest Cities and Windsor comes in seventh.

Orkin Canada reminds home owners and business owners to take precautions to help keep rodents out.

Cities are ranked by the number of rodent (rat & mice) treatments the company performed from Jan. 1, 2016 through Dec. 31, 2016.

The company says the ranking includes both residential and commercial treatments.

Orkin has a few rodent prevention tips:

-Close the Gap: Seal any cracks or holes in your foundation with weather-resistant sealant. Install weather stripping around windows and doors, as well as door sweeps.

-Trim the Trees: Landscaping can be a big-rodent attractant. Keep shrubbery cut back at least one meter from the exterior walls of your home to eliminate any hiding spots for rodents.

-Cut Off the Water: Eliminate any moisture sources, necessary for pests’ survival, such as clogged gutters or water gathering in trash or recycling bins.