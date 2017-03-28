Featured
Pension packages arriving for Chatham Navistar workers
The Navistar plant in Chatham-Kent officially closed in 2011. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
Published Tuesday, March 28, 2017 4:44PM EDT
Pension packages are arriving in the mail for former Chatham Navistar workers.
Unifor leaders say they're beginning to hear from some of the 850 workers who've been waiting eight years to receive details.
The former transport truck assembly plant shut down operations in 2009.
Union leaders are asking workers to look closely at dates and other details.
The union hall has been swamped with inquires and leaders are planning meetings on April 8 and 9 at Club Lentinas on national road.
More information is expected to be posted on the union's local and national website by Friday.
