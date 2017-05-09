

CTV Windsor





Another loss at the Windsor city council table for businesses on the ground floor of the Pelissier Street parking garage.

They went to Council on Monday night, asking for a six-month extension to vacate the building.

Council instead settled on a 30-day extension past the original May 31 deadline.

The executive director of the Windsor Pride Community Centre, which is located on the bottom floor, is angered by the decision.

“They are putting us out to the curb” says Bob Williams, who doesn't understand why Council is in a rush. "They haven't even got a contractor in place. What the heck is that about?”

Youssef Gereige owns Youssef Hair Boutique. He tells CTV Windsor he may be forced to leave downtown.

“We don't have a place to go” says Gereige. “I don't know what we're going to do from now until the end of the month. It's not like I could renovate a place in 30 days. It's going to be hard."

Council in November of last year voted to convert the retail space on the ground floor of the garage to more parking spots. A proposal from a group of local business people to purchase the parking structure was rejected in March.

Downtown Windsor BIA Chair Larry Horwitz blames political games for the decision.

“Politics shouldn’t get in the way of businesses surviving” proclaims Horwitz. “It just makes absolutely no sense. It’s stupid and it makes me angry.”

"These two businesses ask for a six month extension so that they don't have to rip their guts out… and close their businesses” adds Horwitz.

Williams is calling on Council to rethink its decision.

“We need our councillors to get behind us and make sure this is a safe, healthy and prosperous community and putting us out to the curb in 30 additional days is not the answer” says Williams.

Businesses now have until the end of June to leave the Pelissier Street parking garage.