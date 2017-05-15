Featured
Pedestrian suffers serious injuries after getting hit by car in Leamington
Essex County OPP say an 18-year-old pedestrian has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after getting hit by a car in Leamington.
Police responded to a vehicle and pedestrian collision near the intersection of Erie Street south and Oak Street west on Monday.
A grey Pontiac struck a male pedestrian on the courtesy crosswalk at the Highbury Canco Corporation on Erie Street south, south of the intersection of Oak street west.
The driver of the vehicle was not injured.
Police say the investigation is ongoing and more information will be released as it becomes available.
Any person with information regarding this collision is asked to immediately contact OPP at 519-326-2544. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.
