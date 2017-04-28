

CTV Windsor





Windsor police are investigating after a pedestrian was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe that on Thursday at about 11 p.m. a female was walking in the 800 block of Ouellette Avenue when she may have come into physical contact with a 2002 Black Ford Explorer.

The driver and involved vehicle have been located.

Investigators are seeking any potential witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4113, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com