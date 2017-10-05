Pedestrian killed after being struck by a train
Provincial police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a train in Lakeshore.
The collision occurred around 6:30 p.m. on the Canadian Pacific rail line between Essex County Road 42, Essex County Road 22, Renaud Line and Patillo Road in Lakeshore.
Police say a pedestrian was hit by a freight train and was pronounced dead.
Few other details have been released.
Police are continuing to investigate.