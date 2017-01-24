Featured
Pedestrian hit by Transit Windsor bus on Riverside Drive
Police say a Transit Windsor bus hit a pedestrian on Riverside Drive on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. (Angelo Aversa / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, January 24, 2017 3:36PM EST
Windsor police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a Transit Windsor bus on Riverside Drive.
Police say it took place at Moy Avenue around 2:44 p.m.
Injuries do not appear life threatening, say police.
