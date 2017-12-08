

CTV Windsor





A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle Friday afternoon in the downtown core.

The incident happened just after 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of Goyeau and Elliott.

Windsor fire crews were first on scene and firefighters immediately began CPR.

Essex-Windsor EMS arrived within minutes and rushed the victim to hospital but the victin eventually succumbed to his injuries.

Police are asking for witnesses to come forward.