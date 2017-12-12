Pedestrian dies after being hit by a transport truck in Tecumseh
Published Tuesday, December 12, 2017 7:53AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, December 12, 2017 9:19AM EST
Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a transport truck in Tecumseh.
The collision occurred on Essex County Road 46 between Sexton Side Road and Essex County Road 17 around 9 p.m. on Monday.
The pedestrian was taken to hospital where they died from their injuries.
Police have not released the name or gender of the person killed.
Any person with information regarding this collision is urged to immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.