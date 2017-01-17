Featured
Payne's $2.25M lawsuit against City of Windsor dismissed by judge
Hilary Payne pictured during a meeting of city council at Windsor's city hall council chambers.
CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, January 17, 2017 4:57PM EST
A Superior Court judge has dismissed a $2.25-million civil suit against the City of Windsor launched by a city councillor.
Prior to his election to council, ward 9 representative Hilary Payne alleged malicious-prosecution as a landlord of a home at 614 Mill Street after it was destroyed by fire in 2006.
One of the tenants was charged with arson, but was later acquitted.
As property owners, Payne and his wife were charged with "arson by negligence." Those charges were dropped two years later.
In 2010, Payne launched the suit which described the investigation as negligent, an abuse of process and infringement of Payne's charter rights on the part of the City, the police and fire departments and the Fire Marshall's office.
In his decision, Regional Senior Justice Thomas Heeney said he found no high-handed behavior.
Payne has 30 days to appeal.
