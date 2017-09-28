

Windsor Ward 9 councillor Hilary Payne confirms that he is appealing a judgement in a private matter.

Payne confirms to CTV News he is moving forward and has appealed a ruling from this past January.

A superior court judge had earlier dismissed Payne's $2.25-million civil suit against the City of Windsor.

Prior to his election to Windsor council, Payne alleged malicious-prosecution, as landlord of a house at 614 Mill Street.

The house was destroyed by fire in 2006.

One of the tenants was charged with arson, but was later acquitted.

As property owners, Payne and his wife were charged with "arson by negligence."

Those charges were dropped two years later.

Then in 2010, Payne launched the suit which described the investigation as "negligent - an abuse of process - and infringement of Payne's charter rights on the part of the city, police, fire and the fire marshal's office."

In his decision, regional senior justice Thomas Heeney said he found "no high-handed behavior".

“Lawyers in particular feel very good reasons to make an appeal,” says Payne. “We're doing it because we think it's very necessary. “

“I don't want to do talk about it more because the other side will say we are trying to settle this in the public arena. It is going to the appeals court decision in Toronto and I think it's February 2. We'll see what happens."

Ward meetings with councillors continue this evening.

"I'm hearing all kinds of requests, complaints. A lot of it about the storm drainage, some about others."

Payne hosted his ward meeting Wednesday night at Roseland Public School.”

About 75 residents came out to talk about flooding and other topics.