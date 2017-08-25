

CTV Windsor





The Paul Martin building won't become the new home of the law school for the University of Windsor.

University president Alan Wildeman says he's disappointed, but despite best efforts the project couldn't get over the finish line.

Wildeman explained the university's decision to the city, province and federal government.

Wildeman tells CTV Windsor there wasn't any provincial funding to pay for the conversion of building on Ouellette Ave.

The historic building was built in 1933 and sold to the City of Windsor for $1 more than five-years ago.

The city had offered up to $15-million for the project.

Wildeman says the law school is out-growing its current building on-campus and attention now has to be focused on accommodating the growing number of staff and students.