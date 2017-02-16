

CTV Windsor





After a 231 day strike, Essex County libraries are now open to the public.

Regular operation for all 14 library locations has resumed.

Library officials say even though they are now open, there is still a grace period for waiving fees and fine until the end of April.

Patrons at the LaSalle location say they're happy to have their libraries up and running again.

“Both sides should be happy about what's happening and I'm just glad our libraries are back open again,” says Peter Hryniuk.

A Grade 12 student is happy he can go somewhere to do homework.

"It's nice to be able to have an environment that's good for studying I really appreciate that,” he says.