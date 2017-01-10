Featured
Patients speak in court against proposed diluted chemo settlement
Chemotherapy products at Windsor Regional Hospital in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, April 2, 2013. (Christie Bezaire / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, January 10, 2017 12:49PM EST
Several patients involved in the diluted chemotherapy class action lawsuit are speaking in a Windsor court today.
The lawyer who negotiated the settlement is looking for court approval. If approved, the money will be divided, equaling to $1500 each.
CTV’s Melissa Nakhavoly has details from the courthouse:
