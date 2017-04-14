Featured
Patient given diluted chemotherapy wants apology
A report into diluted chemo drugs given to 1,200 cancer patients is calling for standardized labels for medications.
Published Friday, April 14, 2017 12:31PM EDT
Some cancer patients in Windsor-Essex who received diluted chemotherapy remain unsatisfied with the settlement of a class-action lawsuit.
Louise Martens says a small group of the patients plan to meet on Monday to discuss their next steps.
Martens is also demanding a public apology since the quantity of chemo given to patients in 2012 and 2013 was estimated to be seven to 10 per cent less than prescribed.
The $2.375 million class action lawsuit received court approval last Friday.
Some of the nearly 1,200 patients were disappointed to discover their share worked out to about $1,500 each, following legal costs and payments to Ontario and New Brunswick health insurers.
