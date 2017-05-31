

CTV Windsor





Windsor Regional Hospital is enhancing its Fracture Clinic Program by hiring a fracture prevention coordinator at the Ouellette Campus.

Sam Ladeia will assist in coordinating patient flow in her new role.

Ladeia will help with early identification, education and treatment of patients at moderate or high risk for future fractures.

Officials say osteoporosis is a disease characterized by low bone mass and deterioration of bone tissue. It is often known as the 'silent thief' because bone loss can occur without symptoms. It can result in broken bones, loss of mobility and decreased independence for an individual.