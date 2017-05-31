Featured
Patient flow expected to improve at Fracture Clinic Program
Windsor Regional Hospital is enhancing its Fracture Clinic Program by hiring a fracture prevention coordinator at the Ouellette Campus in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, May 31, 2017. (Sacha Long / CTV Windsor))
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, May 31, 2017 1:48PM EDT
Windsor Regional Hospital is enhancing its Fracture Clinic Program by hiring a fracture prevention coordinator at the Ouellette Campus.
Sam Ladeia will assist in coordinating patient flow in her new role.
Ladeia will help with early identification, education and treatment of patients at moderate or high risk for future fractures.
Officials say osteoporosis is a disease characterized by low bone mass and deterioration of bone tissue. It is often known as the 'silent thief' because bone loss can occur without symptoms. It can result in broken bones, loss of mobility and decreased independence for an individual.
