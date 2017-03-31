

CTV Windsor





The investigation into a massive fire at Point Pelee National Park has been handed over to Parks Canada.

Wednesday night's blaze was initially declared a natural event, but other factors are not being ruled out.

The national park is welcoming visitors again after the fire burned roughly 300 acres of marsh land earlier this week.

The last marsh fire at the Point was in 1988 and lightning was the cause.

The investigation into this blaze has been handed over to Parks Canada, but officials won't speculate on a cause at this time.

"It is standard procedure for us to thoroughly investigate the root cause of the fire and that's what we're doing in this case,” a spokeperson says.

It was initially believed that natural causes started the event, but ecologists and wardens are digging deeper to find a reason.

They plan to fly over the marsh this weekend to gain a better perspective

About 60 species call the national park home, but Parks Canada says no animals appeared to be greatly impacted.

They also credit the Leamington fire department, OPP and their own park fire fighters for protecting important boardwalk infrastructure.

Leamington fire chief Chuck Parsons says flames reached 20 plus feet high - an impressive fire that happens every few decades.

Park officials believe the fire was actually needed as the charred remains will soon make way for new growth and new life.