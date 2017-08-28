

Rich Garton





The former General Motors Transmission plant is freshly demolished and already, the property is being put to use.

Current owners Essex Terminal Railway plans to use the 50 acre property off Walker Road as a staging area to load and offload vehicles to and from railcars.

Ward 4 coun. Chris Holt says he fielded many calls about plans for the land over the past few days. He says most concerns were about noise and hours of operation.

Essex Terminal Railway reps were at Monday’s council meeting and said only one train will roll through the property each day, as well as about 20 trucks. They also indicated the lighting will be non-intrusive to residents living nearby.

“All lights will be full cut-off, directed away from neighbouring properties, so that is another way to control that,” said Melanie Muir of Dillon Consulting.

Muir also indicated the property will be edged with six-foot-high berms and landscaping and will operate within existing city bylaws, from 7 am to 6 pm at the latest.

Holt says many of his concerns have now been alleviated.

“I think a lot of the questions were answered, and there’s going to be a lot of people that can actually take that information home and say this may not be as bad as what was initially reported,” Holt says.

City planner Thom Hunt says the subject land is currently zoned industrial, and there’s little the city can do about what happens to the space as long as it fits within those zoning requirements.

“There’s really nothing we can do because of the zoning, because of the fact that it’s already one big paved area already and they’ll just be utilizing that,” Holt told CTV News after the council meeting. “This is not the worst thing in the world that can happen. This is pretty much the status quo with painted lines on it.”

Holt says though he'd like to see a different use for the space, the new info gives him some comfort.

“One day, hopefully we will get to that point where we will be able to redevelop this as a beautiful mixed-use urban community, but this isn’t the end of the world,” he said.