Today is the first International SCN8A Awareness day.

Tristan Burk from Stoney Point is struggling with the rare, but devastating genetic disorder.

He is one of only nine people in Canada with the disorder.

Tristan is seven years old and first started having seizures when he was only six months old, where he stops breathing and turns blue.

He is also living with autism and is non-verbal.

His parents are joining forces with other advocacy groups to educate the public about the disorder and help others access available resources.