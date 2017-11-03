

CTV Windsor





Windsor police are warning residents after a parent claims a needle was found in a chocolate bar in east Windsor.

Officers were called to a home in the 8000 block of Gregory Place on Thursday at 8:15 a.m. regarding a complaint of tampered Halloween candy.

Officers met with the adult, who said their child discovered a needle inside a chocolate bar they received while trick or treating in the area on Oct. 31.

No injuries were reported in this complaint.

Police would again like to remind the public to always thoroughly inspect any candy/food received from an unknown source.

Officers say check the wrapping for complete security and if it looks suspicious, carefully break the candy up prior to consuming to search for any foreign items.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.