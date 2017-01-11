Featured
Pacifica wins Best of 2017 award
The Chrysler Pacifica wins Utility Vehicle of the Year at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
Published Wednesday, January 11, 2017 3:05PM EST
The award display case must be getting crowded at the Windsor Assembly Plant.
The Pacifica has picked up another award.
Cars.com has named the Windsor-built minivan the Best of 2017.
The online service, which boasts a large database of consumer reviews, found the Pacifica excelled in areas of styling - versatility and technology.
So far the 2017 model has garnered more than 30 awards, including the Stateside Insurance Institute's top safety picks and Car And Driver's 10 Best Trucks and SUVs.
