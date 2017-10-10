

The pace of housing starts in Windsor and across Canada slowed in September compared with August.

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the seasonally adjusted annual rate of housing starts slipped to 217,118 units in September, down from 225,918 units in August.

In Windsor's seasonally adjusted rates, housing starts went from 1,410 in August to 1,012 in September, down 28 per cent.

Windsor housing starts went from from 116 in September 2016, compared to 90 last month, a decrease of 22 per cent.

On a national level, the annual pace of urban starts fell 5.1 per cent in September to 198,910 units as the pace of multi-unit urban starts dropped 10.7 per cent to 131,388.

Single-detached urban starts climbed 8.2 per cent, to 67,522.

The pace of rural starts were estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 18,208.

The six-month moving average of the overall monthly seasonally adjusted annual rates of housing starts slipped to 214,821 in September compared with 220,573.

With files from The Canadian Press.