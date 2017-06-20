

Provincial police used aircraft services to combat aggressive driving on Highway 401 in Lakeshore.

A total of 12 vehicles were identified and stopped in less than two hours Monday, with help from the Essex County and Chatham Kent OPP Highway Enforcement Teams and the CESSNA 206 fixed wing aircraft.

Here are the results of the blitz:

-8 commercial motor vehicles were charged with following too closely.

-3 drivers were charged with speeding

-1 speeding violator was travelling in excess of 170 kilometers per hour and charged with stunt driving.

-1 commercial motor vehicle driver was issued a roadside screening device test resulting in a warn and received a three-day licence suspension.