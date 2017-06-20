Featured
Overhead traffic enforcement nabs 12 aggressive drivers on Highway 401: OPP
A Cessna 206, which is a single-engine aircraft, is seen in an undated image. (Cessna Aircraft Company)
CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, June 20, 2017 3:29PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, June 20, 2017 4:49PM EDT
Provincial police used aircraft services to combat aggressive driving on Highway 401 in Lakeshore.
A total of 12 vehicles were identified and stopped in less than two hours Monday, with help from the Essex County and Chatham Kent OPP Highway Enforcement Teams and the CESSNA 206 fixed wing aircraft.
Here are the results of the blitz:
-8 commercial motor vehicles were charged with following too closely.
-3 drivers were charged with speeding
-1 speeding violator was travelling in excess of 170 kilometers per hour and charged with stunt driving.
-1 commercial motor vehicle driver was issued a roadside screening device test resulting in a warn and received a three-day licence suspension.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.