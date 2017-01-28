Featured
Overcapacity continues to be a concern at Windsor Regional Hospital
Windsor Regional Hospital's Met Campus is shown in this file photo on Dec. 5, 2012. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
Colleen MacDonald, CTV Windsor
Published Saturday, January 28, 2017 1:26PM EST
The bed capacity shortage at Windsor Regional Hospital continues to be a challenge.
In a statement updating the situation today, president and CEO of WRH, David Musyj, said that the hospital currently has 33 “Admit No Bed” patients between both campuses. That means those patients are in acute care beds above the hospital’s regular census.
Musyj reports that between medical, surgical and critical care patients, Met is at 110 per cent capacity and Ouellette is at 104 per cent capacity. That's up from just two days ago, when Met was at 107 per cent and Ouellette was at 102 per cent.
Earlier this week, officials said they have been operating at more than 100 per cent capacity, with an average of 32 extra beds a day, for the last 53 days. The overcrowding is attributed to the high number of flu cases this season.
Windsor Regional has also postponed more than 15 surgeries since the overflow of patients began in December, but Musyj said today looks like a lighter O.R. day and the hospital is able to focus on inpatient surgeries.
Musyj said he will continue to provide regular updates on the situation.
