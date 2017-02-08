

CTV Windsor





Windsor Regional Hospital officials say the “lull” in volumes is over and Tuesday night was very busy at both Emergency Rooms.

CEO David Musyj says they have 54 “admit no bed” patients between both campuses. That is near the highest they have experienced since this peaked in the new year.

He says four surgeries have been postponed Wednesday, bringing the total to 20 since the issues began.

They also have 37 alternative level of care (ALC) combined patients at both campuses.

The hospital is still running above 100 per cent at both campuses for medical/surgery/critical care.

Ouellette Capmus is at 110 per cent over capacity and Met is 119 per cent.

Musyj says they have a plan and are working with the Ministry of Health and the Local Health Integration Network to create some bed capacity.