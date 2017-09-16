

CTV Windsor





Over 7000 students in Windsor and Sarnia are receiving free tuition thanks to the new Ontario Student Assistance Program (OSAP).

More than 3000 students from the University of Windsor, more than 3000 students from St. Clair College, and about 1000 students from Lambton College are benefiting.

Along with the new OSAP, Ontario students will have access to additional proposed financial supports including:

• Free pharmacare so that youth under 25 don't have to worry about paying for prescription medication starting January 1, 2018.

• Raising the minimum wage so that students can earn more money to help them afford the cost of school.

• Improved repayment assistance so that students don't have to worry about paying back their Ontario student loans until they're making at least $35,000 a year.

• Free online textbooks to help students cover the cost of buying their textbooks.

"Going to college or university is a wonderful opportunity for young Ontarians. That’s why this government is committed to making it as easy and affordable as we possibly can for students, so that they can pursue their dreams, fulfil their potential and get the skills they’ll need for the jobs of tomorrow," said Deb Matthews, Deputy Premier, Minister of Advanced Education and Skills Development and Minister Responsible for Digital Government in a news release.