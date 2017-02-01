

CTV Windsor





The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit handed out formal suspension notices this week to 3,589 Grade 11 and 12 students with incomplete immunization records.

The notice advised students of which vaccine(s) were missing, how to get in touch with the health unit to provide updated information, and how to book an appointment for immunization to avoid suspension on Feb. 28, 2017.

After the deadline, students with incomplete records will be suspended from school for up to 20 days.

WECHU offers immunization clinics to school-aged children at both the Windsor and Leamington offices by appointment. These clinics are free and a health card is not required. To book an appointment call 519-258-2146 ext. 1222.



Students have four ways to update their immunization record:

1 -Call the Healthy Schools Department at the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit at 519-258-2146 or 1-800-265-5822 and select extension 1222

2 -Fax the immunization record to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit at 519-258-7288

3 -Input the information online to the secure reporting system at immune.wechu.org

4 -Bring the updated immunization record to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit in person to one of the following locations between the hours of 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday:

Windsor: 1005 Ouellette Ave. Windsor, Ontario N9A 4J8

Essex: 360 Fairview Ave. West, Suite 215 Essex, Ontario N8M 3G4

Leamington: 33 Princess Street, Leamington, Ontario N8H 5C5