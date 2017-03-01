

CTV Windsor





Essex County OPP presented an assortment of dresses to New Beginnings Family Services director Mary Kay Morand for local youth.

About 218 dresses, in addition to shoes and accessories, were collected by OPP staff and family members across OPP's West Region.

Police say the dresses will be added to others collected and offered to area youth who may not otherwise be able to purchase a dress for their special occasion.