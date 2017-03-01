Featured
Over 200 dresses collected by Essex County OPP for local youth
OPP donate over 200 dresses for youth in Windsor-Essex, on Wednesday, March 1, 2017. (Sacha Long / CTV Windsor)
Published Wednesday, March 1, 2017 2:54PM EST
Essex County OPP presented an assortment of dresses to New Beginnings Family Services director Mary Kay Morand for local youth.
About 218 dresses, in addition to shoes and accessories, were collected by OPP staff and family members across OPP's West Region.
Police say the dresses will be added to others collected and offered to area youth who may not otherwise be able to purchase a dress for their special occasion.
